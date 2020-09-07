Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD heads for the lowest close since August 2

GBP/USD losses momentums near 1.3180 and drops back to the 1.3150 area
The GBP/USD pair bottomed at 1.3139 earlier on Monday, reaching the lowest level since August 26. It then rebounded, finding resistance at the 1.3180 zone. As of writing, it trades at 1.3165, about to post a daily close below the 20-day moving average and the third slide out of the last four trading days. Over the last hours, it has been moving in a small range, on a low volume session due to a holiday in the US.
GBP/USD: Sterling looks to be under growing pressure again
Cable has slipped back in recent sessions as USD rebound momentum has weighed. However, newsflow on Brexit trade negotiations will be key in the coming days. Even with the US on public holiday, the GBP side of the equation certainly has the power to move Cable. Friday’s candle was a “long-legged doji” (denoting uncertainty) but sterling looks to be under growing pressure again coming into the European session today. The market is testing the support of a nine week uptrend (around 1.3265 today).
