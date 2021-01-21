Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD heads for the highest close since April 2018

GBP/USD holds above 1.3700, near multi-year highs

The GBP/USD pair rose earlier on Thursday to 1.3745, the highest level since April 2018. It then retreated, finding support above the 1.3700 zone. It is hovering around 1.3725, holding onto daily gains.

The key driver continued to be risk appetite and a weaker US dollar. The DXY dropped to 90.04, the lowest level since January 13. Better-than-expected economic data from the US did not help the dollar.

GBP/USD: Trade the epic breakthrough

GBP/USD is gradually making a big breakthrough both on a strategic and tactical level.

In the long term, 1.37 is the gateway to the highs of 2017. Therefore, the pair is now in the four-year resistance zone. 1.43 is the long-term target for bulls. It may take a few months – or weeks – for GBP/USD to get there. Therefore, if you like position trading – that’s definitely your chance. However, be prepared to see corrections on the way: 1.34 may be a possible checkpoint for a bearish reversal in the long run.

