Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD heading towards its yearly high at 1.3266

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes the yearly high ahead of UK Retail Sales, PMIs

GBP/USD remains mildly bid despite recently easing from 1.3234 to 1.3225 during the early Friday. The Cable dropped to one-week low amid the initial downside on Thursday before bouncing off 21-day SMA.

Given the pair’s refrain from respecting the bears below 21-day SMA, coupled with nearness to the monthly and yearly top, buyers remain hopeful to cross 1.3267 resistance before attacking December 31, 2019 peak surrounding 1.3285.

GBP/USD Forecast: Heading towards its yearly high at 1.3266

The GBP/USD pair spent most of the day depressed around 1.3100, falling at the beginning of the day to 1.3064, its lowest for this week. The pair, however, recovered sharply by London fix, surpassing the 1.3200 figure. The UK didn’t publish macroeconomic data that could back the advance, while Brexit talks remain stalemate, with just seven weeks left to reach a post-Brexit deal. On Wednesday, talks froze after the EU rejected a UK request to grant British truckers wide-ranging access to Europe. The latest news indicated that EU negotiators also denied a UK query for a migration pact that would allow the government to return asylum seekers to other EU countries.

