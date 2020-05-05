Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD heading towards a Fibonacci support level at 1.2355

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 1.2420 support confluence

GBP/USD recovers 0.08% after the previous two-day drop while taking rounds to 1.2455 in early Tuesday’s trading. The pair bounces off a joint comprising 50-day SMA and a two-week-old rising trend line, which in turn propels the moves towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month fall, around 1.2515.

However, a horizontal line stretched from April 14, close to 1.2640/45, could restrict the pair’s upside past-1.2515. Meanwhile, an ascending trend line since April 07, 2020, at 1.2320, followed by a 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2300, could limit the GBP/USD pair’s declines below 1.2420 support confluence.

GBP/USD Forecast: Heading towards a Fibonacci support level at 1.2355

The GBP/USD pair is down for a second consecutive day, trading near a daily low of 1.2404 amid renewed demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. The UK macroeconomic calendar remained empty this Monday but will include the final version of the Markit Services PMI for April this Tuesday, seen downwardly revised to 12.2. Meanwhile, UK PK Johnson’s spokesman said that the kingdom would start trade talks with the US this week, hoping to reduce trade barriers and tariffs. Talks between representatives of the two countries are expected to last at least two weeks. The lack of progress in Brexit negotiations is also taking its toll on the pound.

