Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD heading towards 1.3400 and beyond

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Monday’s hanging man keep sellers hopeful above 1.3350

GBP/USD refreshes the intraday low to 1.3358, down 0.08% on a day, during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Cable surged the fresh high since late-December 2019 the previous day. However, the failures to stay strong near the multi-month top printed a bearish candlestick on the daily chart. Also increasing the odds of further downside is the overbought conditions of RSI.

Even so, the sellers are waiting for a clear downside below an ascending trend line from July 31, currently around 1.3345, for fresh entries. In doing so, the August 19 top near 1.3265 and 21-day EMA level of 1.3142 will be on their radars. Alternatively, the pair needs to cross 1.3400 round-figures to defy the previous day’s candlestick formation and challenge December 2019 peak surrounding 1.3515.

GBP/USD Forecast: Heading towards 1.3400 and beyond

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3395, a fresh high for this 2020, ending the day in the 1.3370 price zone. The greenback was sold off ahead of London’s fix, with the dollar index at its lowest in two years, pushing GBP/USD up. The UK didn’t publish relevant data, while there were no fresh Brexit-related headlines. Investors continued to ignore the latest news on the matter, showing that UK’s Brexit negotiator David Frost has menaced to walk away from trade talks if Brussels does not drop its demand to align with EU state aid rules.

