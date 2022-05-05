Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hawkish BOE hike could lift the pound to 1.2660 [Video]

GBP/USD retraces FOMC bounce, but will the bulls give up? [Video]
GBPUSD closed confidently above the 1.2570 resistance area on Wednesday after a short period of consolidation, raising hopes that the bounce off 1.2410 may get new legs in the short term ahead of today’s BoE policy announcement (12:00 GMT). Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Hawkish BOE hike could lift the pound to 1.2660
GBP/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.2550 area early Thursday after having gained more than 100 pips late Wednesday. The pair faces a two-sided risk in the short term depending on the Bank of England's (BOE) policy announcements.
The BOE is widely expected to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points in May. When the bank decided to raise the rates in March, one member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted against the decision, triggering a GBP selloff. It wouldn't be a surprise if John Cunliffe, the dissenter in March, were to vote to keep the rates unchanged. If more members do the same, the British pound could come under heavy bearish pressure. Read more ...
GBP/USD plunges to its lowest level since July 2020 after BoE’s gloomy economic outlook
The GBP/USD pair weakened further below the 1.2400 mark and touched its lowest level since July 2020 in reaction to the Bank of England's dovish outlook.
As was widely anticipated, the UK central bank lifted its key interest rate for the fourth time in the current tightening cycle to curb inflation. The vote distribution indicated that three MPC members were in favour of raising interest rates by 50 bps. Moreover, the BoE, in the accompanying policy statement, noted that some degree of further tightening in monetary may still be appropriate in the coming months. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2369
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0260
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.06
|Today daily open
|1.2629
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2842
|Daily SMA50
|1.3045
|Daily SMA100
|1.3281
|Daily SMA200
|1.3453
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2638
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2451
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2842
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2411
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2523
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2507
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2386
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.232
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2694
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2882
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops to fresh 22-month low below 1.2400
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since July 2020 below 1.2400. Despite the Bank of England's decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points, Governor Bailey's cautious comments weigh heavily on the British pound.
EUR/USD falls to 1.0550 area on renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD started to edge lower toward 1.0550 during the European trading hours on Thursday amid renewed dollar strength. The sharp decline witnessed in GBP/USD pair suggests that the dollar captures the outflow out of the pound on the BOE announcements.
Gold climbs above $1,900 despite renewed dollar strength
Gold preserves its bullish momentum and trades at a fresh six-day high above $1,900 on Thursday. Although the US Dollar Index continues to push higher, the modest retreat witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield supports XAU/USD.
Luxury fashion brand Gucci to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Shiba Inu as payment
In a pro-crypto move, high-end Italian fashion brand Gucci has revealed plans to accept payment in ten cryptocurrencies and five stablecoins. The fashion giant plans to extend its services to 111 stores in North America.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Sterling shudders a warning for Fed and the US economy
The Fed basically baulked at killing the equity market on Wednesday as it trod a by now well-worn conservative path in hiking rates: 50 bps as expected.