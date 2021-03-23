Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has slipped under 1.3800 on Tuesday and to fresh one-month lows

GBP/USD outlook: GBP falls to six-week low, deflated by fading risk sentiment

GBP/USD

Cable accelerated lower after brief rise on better than expected UK labor data, as negative COVID news from Europe and warning that Europe’s third wave of coronavirus could hit Britain soured the sentiment.

Fresh weakness broke pivotal support at 1.3778 (Mar 5 correction low) and pressure the top of rising daily cloud (1.3743).

Daily close below 1.3778 would add to negative signals on completion of failure swing on daily chart, as a double-to at 1.40 zone weighs.

GBP/USD slumps under 1.3800 amid dominant US dollar dynamics

GBP/USD broke below key support in the form of its 50-day moving average and recent lows ahead of the 1.3800 level on Tuesday morning and has since been struggling to reclaim the big figure. As of right now, the pair is consolidating in the 1.3790s, which in fairness is a solid 40 pip recovery from session lows of just above 1.3750. Tuesday’s drop means GBP/USD hit its lowest levels in over a month and the pair currently trades lower by about 0.5% or around 70 pips on the session.

