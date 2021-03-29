Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has slipped back to support at the 1.3800 level in recent trade

GBP/USD analysis: Passes resistance levels

GBP/USD

The GBP/USD started the week with a sharp surge, which broke various resistance levels. By the middle of Monday's European trading hours, the pair had reached above the 1.3840 level.

In the meantime, the rate's recent surge revealed a channel up pattern. The pattern captures the rate's surge, which has been occurring since March 25. The channel's borders could provide both resistance and support.

GBP/USD slips back to support at the 1.3800 level

GBP/USD has been on the back foot in recent trade, falling back from session highs in the 1.3840s set during the early part of European trade, but still holding above 1.3800 for now, which is an area of support from last Friday. The pair appears to have run into resistance in the form of its 50-day moving average.

A break above this level would open the door to a move above the 1.3850 mark and likely on towards the 21-day moving average at 1.3871. At present, the pair still trades with gains of about 20 pips or 0.15% on the session and sterling is actually one of the best-performing currencies in the G10, though USD has been picking up recently and could soon dethrone sterling.

