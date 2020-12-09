Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has slipped back from earlier highs in the 1.3470s

British pound rises ahead of Boris Johnson meeting on Brexit

The British pound bounced back as traders waited for the outcome of Boris Johnson’s last-ditch effort to save Brexit. The prime minister will meet with EU’s Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels over dinner. These talks come at a time when the two sides are in deep disagreements about key issues like fisheries and guidelines to enforce the deal. Also, they come a day before an important meeting of EU leaders and a few days before the December 31 deadline. Without a deal, economists believe that the British economy will contract by about 2% and lose thousands of jobs.

GBP/USD slips back towards 1.3400 with Brexit negotiations poised to continue into weekend

Comments from an EU diplomat in the last few minutes have poured cold water on hopes that UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be able to achieve a breakthrough in Brexit talks when they begin face to face discussions on Wednesday at 19:00GMT in Brussels. The diplomat said that the expected result of the von der Leyen/Johnson diner is to agree that more talks are needed and to signal that a deal is still possible.

