Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has slid back below 1.3500 in wake of mild pushback against earlier Brexit optimism

Has sterling turned a corner?

It's been another choppy year for the pound, yet somewhat surprisingly it looks set to finish the year not too far away from where it started. We ended 2019 near the highs of the year in the aftermath of a landslide general election win for the incumbent Conservative party. As a result, the Conservatives were finally able to push through the UK's exit from the European Union on 31 January 2020, and into the transition period which expires at the end of this month. After the year got off to a reasonable start, the new government's honeymoon period proved to be somewhat short-lived, as a slowing economy prompted speculation that the Bank of England might cut rates further from the 0.75% at the beginning of the year.

GBP/USD eases back from multi-year highs above 1.3550 amid mild pushback against Brexit optimism

GBP/USD has eased back to the 1.3500 level in the run-up to Wednesday’s FOMC monetary policy announcement (at 19:00GMT), seemingly weighed by a combination of some mild pushback against earlier Brexit optimism that took the cross back to fresh year-to-date highs above 1.3550. Reports of pre-4pm London fix selling might also explain some of the recent downside, but the pair remains fairly well supported above 1.3480 for now and is still the best G10 performer on the day with gains of around 0.2% or 20 pips.

