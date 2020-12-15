Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has seen upside in recent trade amid a wave of Brexit optimism

GBP/USD Forecast: Rumors of Brexit deal boost sterling, still time to join the rally?

His thread has come after Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said there are "greater hopes" of an accord and amid additional upbeat comments from politicians. Talks continue in Brussels and their silence – especially that of Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier – are speaking loud. The absence of finger-pointing is good news.

How close is a Brexit deal? Progress has probably been made following a concession from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the thorny topic of the Level-Playing Field. However, it seems that Britain has retracted a proposal on fisheries it previously tabled. Perhaps a French concession on the minuscule yet politically sensitive fisheries is needed.

GBP/USD sees upside amid “big buzz” that UK headed towards a Brexit deal

GBP/USD has been popping to the upside amid positive Brexit headlines in recent trade, with the pair bursting above the 1.3400 level and setting daily highs just short of the 1.3450 mark. On the day, GBP is the G10 outperforming currency and currently trades close to 1.3430 with gains of 0.8% or just over 100 pips.

