Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has seen a sharp reversal back below 1.3300

GBP/USD analysis: Trades near 1.3380

During Monday morning hours, the GBP/USD exchange rate exceeded the weekly R1 at 1.3344.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the predetermined level and trade upwards in the short term. Note that the pair could face the resistance level—the weekly R2 at 1.3402.

Read more...

GBP/USD sharply off highs and back below 1.3300 as US dollar surges post-PMIs

GBP/USD is sharply off highs of just shy of the 1.3400 mark in recent trade, amid a resurgent US dollar and trades back below 1.3300. Though the pair still the best performing USD major pairing on the day, it now trades with losses of just over 10 pips or 0.1%.

Read more...