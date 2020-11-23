Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has seen a sharp reversal back below 1.3300

GBP/USD analysis: Trades near 1.3380
During Monday morning hours, the GBP/USD exchange rate exceeded the weekly R1 at 1.3344.
It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the predetermined level and trade upwards in the short term. Note that the pair could face the resistance level—the weekly R2 at 1.3402.
GBP/USD sharply off highs and back below 1.3300 as US dollar surges post-PMIs
GBP/USD is sharply off highs of just shy of the 1.3400 mark in recent trade, amid a resurgent US dollar and trades back below 1.3300. Though the pair still the best performing USD major pairing on the day, it now trades with losses of just over 10 pips or 0.1%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
