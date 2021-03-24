Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has recovered from weekly lows in the 1.3670s and trade above 1.3700 again

GBP/USD nurses recovery back above 1.3700 following mixed morning of UK data
Having sold off relentlessly since the start of the week, during which time GBP/USD has dropped from around the 1.3850 mark to Wednesday’s lows in the 1.3670s, the pair has regained some composure in recent trade, recovering back to the north of the 1.3700 level. It is still down around 0.2% or 25 pips on the day, however.
Driving the day
Wednesday morning’s much softer than expected February Consumer Price Inflation report does not seem to have dented sterling sentiment too badly. Admittedly, GBP/USD did see some selling pressure in the aftermath, but this appears to have been more as a result of a broader pick up in the US dollar at the time and all of those losses have now been recouped. As a recap; headline CPI came in at 0.4% YoY (below expectations for 0.8% YoY) and at 0.1% MoM (below forecasts for 0.5% MoM). The Core CPI and RPI metrics were all also soft, but PPI output rose more than expected, jumping 0.6% on the month, versus forecasts for an increase of 0.3%. According to Capital Economics, the disappointing CPI report “displays the disinflationary effect from COVID-19 lockdowns, will delay the rebound to 2.0% and perhaps prompt the markets to reconsider their view that interest rates will rise next year”, though there has been no indication of any movements in money market pricing this morning.
