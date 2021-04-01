Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has rallying back above 1.3800 and is looking to test its 21 and 50DMAs in the 1.3840s

GBP/USD: A break above 1.3820 will allow a recovery

GBP/USD – EUR/GBP

GBPUSD hit first resistance at 1.3760/80 but over ran to 1.3811.

EURGBP holding first resistance at 8565/75 to retest the next downside target of 8500/8490.

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3800 and heads towards 21 and 50DMAs

GBP/USD has been on the front foot in recent trade, rallying back to the north of the 1.3800 level and beyond Wednesday’s 1.3812 highs. To the upside, there is a key area of resistance in the 1.3840s where the 21 and 50-day moving averages both reside, as well as the 29 March high. This resistance might well be a struggle to get above, but if the bulls do succeed, that would open the door (technically speaking) for a more drawn-out move up towards March highs in around 1.4000. On the day, the pair is trading with decent gains of about 0.3% or over 40 pips. That means sterling is one of the best-performing currencies in the G10, second to NZD.

