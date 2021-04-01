Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has rallying back above 1.3800 and is looking to test its 21 and 50DMAs in the 1.3840s

GBP/USD: A break above 1.3820 will allow a recovery
GBP/USD – EUR/GBP
GBPUSD hit first resistance at 1.3760/80 but over ran to 1.3811.
EURGBP holding first resistance at 8565/75 to retest the next downside target of 8500/8490.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3800 and heads towards 21 and 50DMAs
GBP/USD has been on the front foot in recent trade, rallying back to the north of the 1.3800 level and beyond Wednesday’s 1.3812 highs. To the upside, there is a key area of resistance in the 1.3840s where the 21 and 50-day moving averages both reside, as well as the 29 March high. This resistance might well be a struggle to get above, but if the bulls do succeed, that would open the door (technically speaking) for a more drawn-out move up towards March highs in around 1.4000. On the day, the pair is trading with decent gains of about 0.3% or over 40 pips. That means sterling is one of the best-performing currencies in the G10, second to NZD.
EUR/USD rises above 1.1750 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1750 as the market mood improves and US yields retreat. The ISM Manufacturing PMI smashed estimates with 64.7 points, the highest since 1983. Investors are shrugging off Europe's covid concerns.
GBP/USD marches above 1.38 amid upbeat UK developments
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. US jobless claims disappoint with 719K while Britain's covid cases are falling.
XAU/USD break back above 21DMA and into last week’s ranges
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have broken back to the north of the 21-day moving average, which currently resides at $1720.59, in recent trade to hit session highs above $1730, which takes the precious metal back into last week’s ranges.
Crypto market turns bullish as ECB president divulges CBDC details
Bitcoin price is less than 5% away from reaching its all-time high at $61,788. Ethereum bulls show no signs of slowing down even after a 25% run-up in the last week. Ripple consolidates near the upper boundary of an ascending parallel channel.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.