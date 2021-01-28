Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has rallied in recent trade to back above the 1.3700 level from earlier lows underneath 1.3650

GBP/USD rallies back above 1.3700 as USD wanes, with GBP leads the G10 gains

GBP/USD has rallied in recent trade to back above the 1.3700 level from earlier lows underneath 1.3650. The pair now trades with gains of about 0.3% or around 45 pips on the day and GBP is amongst the top three best performing G10 currencies on the day.

Driving the day

Risk appetite took a turn for the better in wake of better-than-expected weekly initial jobless claims data (which showed claims dropping to 847K from 914K, below expectations for a reading of 875K) and inline with expectations preliminary Q4 GDP reading (GDP grew at an annualised rate of 4.0% in the final quarter of 2020). In truth, though the timing of the improvement in risk appetite, which saw USD drop (and GBP/USD rise) and stocks rally, coincided with the US data releases, it does not seem to have been caused by them. Indeed, the GDP number was merely a confirmation of expectations that the growth rate of the US economy decelerated sharply into the end of 2020 and the initial jobless claims number, though better than expected, is still very high by historical standards.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls still able to defy market gravity, Boris' lengthy exit strategy

No school until March 8 – that is what children have learned from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who laid out a lengthy exit strategy from the lockdown. A detailed plan will be out only on the week of February 22. Investors were expecting an earlier exit from the measures and are sending the pound lower.

However, Johnson may have learned from past promises and is now erring on the side of caution. In December, he rejected calls for a lockdown and refused to "cancel Christmas" only to back down several days later. Moreover, the UK has been vaccinating its population at a rapid pace – a stark contrast with the continent. The EU is suffering a delay of doses from Pfizer and also from AstraZeneca. The latter clash also involved high emotions, as AZN is a British firm.

