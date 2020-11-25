Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has rallied in recent trade as the London fix approaches

GBP/USD: Risk mode keeps cable inflated for renewed attack at 1.34 resistance zone

Cable continues to tick higher and looks for fresh attack at 1.34 barrier, after Monday’s attempt was strongly rejected.

The sentiment remains positive as start of transition of power in the White House and growing optimism for Covid-19 vaccine boosted risk appetite, while hopes for EU/UK trade deal persist, as EU’s official pointed to genuine progress in talks, although no-deal scenario remains possible.

Read more...

GBP/USD rallies towards 1.3400 pre-London fix, shrugs off downbeat Brexit updates

Updates on the state of Brexit negotiations on Friday have not been good. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian recently commented that British overtures in Brexit talks remain insufficient. Moreover, he accused the UK of slowing talks over secondary subjects and playing with the calendar and urged fisheries will not be the “adjustment” variable in the talks.

Read more...