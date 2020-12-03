Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has rallied beyond previous yearly highs to test the 1.3500 level

GBP/USD prints year-to-date highs at 1.3500 amid bullish Brexit bets
GBP/USD has rallied hard on Thursday and in recent trade surpassed the previous yearly high at 1.3485 to print new yearly highs at 1.3500. A combination of bullish Brexit bets and continued USD weakness is driving the upside and the pair trades with gains of over 120 pips or nearly 1.0% on the day.
GBP/USD intraday: Remains below 1.3440
Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate reversed north from the psychological level at 1.3300.
It is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market due to the support area formed by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly R1 in the 1.3360/3391 range. The rate could face the resistance level—the weekly R2 at 1.3462.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD continues to grind higher
AUD/USD trades around 0.7450, a fresh 2020 high as investors keep selling the greenback. Mixed US data failed to impress ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report.
USD/JPY: Bearish bias across Monthly, Weekly charts
USD/JPY trapped between daily support and resistance against bearish backdrop. Yen is under pressure across the longer-term time frames and is trending within a weekly channel to the downside.
Gold fades upside momentum towards $1,850 amid mixed catalysts
Gold prices ease from $1,842.36 as risk-on dwindles. The yellow metal rose to the nine-day high the previous day as the US dollar weakness, coupled with the market optimism, favored the bulls.
WTI bulls ignore downbeat comments from Russia’s Novak, eye $46.00
WTI wavers near the upper end of one-week-old bullish flag. The black gold remains positive on a daily basis while taking rounds to the November month’s high, also the highest since March. Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness favor the commodities, US employment data awaited.
