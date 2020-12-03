Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has rallied beyond previous yearly highs to test the 1.3500 level

GBP/USD prints year-to-date highs at 1.3500 amid bullish Brexit bets

GBP/USD has rallied hard on Thursday and in recent trade surpassed the previous yearly high at 1.3485 to print new yearly highs at 1.3500. A combination of bullish Brexit bets and continued USD weakness is driving the upside and the pair trades with gains of over 120 pips or nearly 1.0% on the day.

GBP/USD intraday: Remains below 1.3440

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate reversed north from the psychological level at 1.3300.

It is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market due to the support area formed by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly R1 in the 1.3360/3391 range. The rate could face the resistance level—the weekly R2 at 1.3462.

