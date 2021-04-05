Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has rallied above its 21 and 50-day moving averages, both of which sit just under the 1.3850 mark

GBP/USD rallies back to 1.3900 level as USD stumbles across the board
GBP/USD has surged back to the north of resistance in the form of its 21 and 50-day moving averages, both of which sit just under the 1.3850 mark. The pair has now managed to recover back to the psychologically important 1.3900 level and the longer-term sterling bulls will be hoping for an eventual move back towards resistance around the 1.4000 region. At present, the pair trades with gains of more than 0.6% or just under 90 pips.
Driving the day
The main event of the day in the UK will be a Downing Street briefing with UK PM Boris Johnson, Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Vallance and England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty at 17:00BST. At the press conference, the PM is expected to outline whether or not the country can progress on to stage two of the government’s “roadmap” to reopening the economy. Johnson is also expected to unveil a new traffic light system for foreign travel and may outline some details on the potential use of Covid-19 certificates/passports as a means of accessing services or events domestically.
GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains supported by growth hopes, easing measures
GBP/USD
Cable accelerated higher in European trading on Monday, signaling an extension of recovery leg from 1.3670 double-bottom (Mar 24/25).
Sterling maintains positive tone on rising expectations for stronger growth as economy reopens, in contrast with worsened situation in the EU, as surging number of new infections and lockdowns across the continent keep the single currency under pressure.
The pair continues to rise within ascending thick daily cloud and hit two-week high, focusing pivotal barrier at 1.3887 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.4238/1.3670 / 30 DMA).
