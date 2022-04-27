GBP/USD Price Analysis: Downside pressure from greenback bulls exposes a drop to near 1.2500
The GBP/USD pair is falling like a house of cards since Friday after slipping below the two-week-old barricade at 1.2973. The asset has eased around 3.70% in the last four trading sessions and is showing no sign of reversal yet. The downside breaking of the Falling Channel on the daily scale has vigorously strengthened the greenback bulls.
GBP/USD Forecast: Is the pound's correction over already?
GBP/USD has turned south in the early European session on Tuesday after having recovered toward 1.2770 during the Asian trading hours. Despite the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment, the pair stays on the back foot and remains poised to challenge 1.2700 one more time.
