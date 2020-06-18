Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has now made a reversal pattern on the 4-hour timeframes

GBP/USD Elliott Wave analysis points to 1.2350 for the next support

GBP/USD spiked higher in an initial reaction after the BoE announced another GBP 100bln in QE but once the dust settled the price shot lower to break the previous wave low of 1.2454. The market has already been pricing in the GBP 100bln but there were some outside calls for a higher number and also a change in the incremental size on a month to month basis.

BoE Governor Bailey stated that negative rates are not imminent and also one of the key extracts from the statement noted "Asset purchases can now be conducted at a slower pace.". This seems to be the point where GBP started to turn.

Read more...

The outlook for GBP/USD is beginning to deteriorate

With a second consecutive negative close, the outlook for GBP/USD is beginning to deteriorate, albeit only slightly. The failure to close above $.12645 has weighed on the market recently and as Cable has drifted off in recent sessions, the recent four week uptrend is beginning to come under threat (currently at $1.2470). However, for now this is not a move lower with any real conviction. The small body of yesterday’s candle reflects a lack of conviction in the decline despite four negative daily candlesticks in the past five sessions. Momentum indicators are tailing off but only within what is still a relatively positive medium term configuration.

Read more...