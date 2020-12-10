Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has mostly gone sideways around the 1.3300 level in recent trade

GBP/USD analysis: Tests weekly S1

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate reversed south from the 1.3450 level. During Thursday morning, the rate was testing the support level – the weekly S1 at 1.3310.

If the predetermined support level holds, it is likely that the currency pair could reverse north and try to exceed 1.3450 within the following trading session.

GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread

GBP/USD has mostly traded sideways in recent trade around the 1.3300 level, having recovered from worst levels just below 1.3250 hit shortly before the start of the US trading session. The pair still trades with losses of nearly 100 pips or 0.7% on the day, however, as Brexit deal hopes hang on by a thread.

