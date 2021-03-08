Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has firmed on the vaccine roll-out despite a stronger dollar

GBP/USD weekly outlook

This week will be quiet for England. One of the data releases on Friday is January GDP which is expected to fall by 5%, which is driven by the closure of several consumer service sectors at the beginning of the year. It is likely that these data will not have a major impact, given the fast-running vaccination program and the anticipated strong economic rebound in the second quarter. The general risk sentiment and the swift UK vaccination process will still dominate the pound’s movements. The decline in the last 2 weeks, apart from the technical factor of the price having peaked which makes it likely that there will be a corrective action, is also influenced by the sharp increase in US yields. However, it has improved relatively recently, compared to other European currencies.

GBP/USD consolidates corrective attempts at 38.2% Fibo

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3816 at the time of writing, down 0.10% on the day having travelled from a high of 1.3865 to a low of 1.38 the figure. However, the price doesn't tell the whole story.

Last week's positioning data was more bullish. Net GBP long positions surged to their highest levels since April 2018.

''Optimism about the impact of the UK’s rapid vaccine roll-out programme on the country’s recovery has been feeding bullish bets on the pound,'' analysts at Rabobank explained.

