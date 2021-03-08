Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has firmed on the vaccine roll-out despite a stronger dollar

GBP/USD weekly outlook
This week will be quiet for England. One of the data releases on Friday is January GDP which is expected to fall by 5%, which is driven by the closure of several consumer service sectors at the beginning of the year. It is likely that these data will not have a major impact, given the fast-running vaccination program and the anticipated strong economic rebound in the second quarter. The general risk sentiment and the swift UK vaccination process will still dominate the pound’s movements. The decline in the last 2 weeks, apart from the technical factor of the price having peaked which makes it likely that there will be a corrective action, is also influenced by the sharp increase in US yields. However, it has improved relatively recently, compared to other European currencies.
GBP/USD consolidates corrective attempts at 38.2% Fibo
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3816 at the time of writing, down 0.10% on the day having travelled from a high of 1.3865 to a low of 1.38 the figure. However, the price doesn't tell the whole story.
Last week's positioning data was more bullish. Net GBP long positions surged to their highest levels since April 2018.
''Optimism about the impact of the UK’s rapid vaccine roll-out programme on the country’s recovery has been feeding bullish bets on the pound,'' analysts at Rabobank explained.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD hits nine months lows under $1680
Gold prices continue under pressure and recently reached at $1679, the lowest level since early June. It then bounced modestly to the upside but remained under pressure about to pots the eight daily loss out of the last ten trading days.
Bitcoin bulls pick the baton as $54,000 beckons
Norway's gas giant Aker invests part of its funds in BTC, believes the growth is inevitable. BTC must hold above $50,000 to ensure that focus remains on $54,000. ETH is nurturing a potential technical breakout aiming for levels above $2,000.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 92.46
DXY pushes higher and record new 2021 highs around 92.30. The next hurdle is located at the Fibo level at 92.46.