Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has fallen from around 1.3900 to the mid-1.3800s

GBP/USD slides back to mid-1.3800s amid profit-taking/position adjustment

GBP/USD has slumped back from Asia Pacific levels around the 1.3900 mark and, after hitting lows in the 1.3810s during early European trade, is trading around the 1.3850. That means the pair has incurred losses of about 40 pips or just over 0.3% on the day. GBP is one of the worst-performing G10 currencies on the session, with GBP/USD now trading close to its 21 and 50-day moving averages again.

GBP inexplicably underperforming

There is not much by way of fundamental explanation for Tuesday’s sharp GBP underperformance versus its major counterparts such as USD, EUR and JPY. Profit-taking/position adjustment versus the likes of the euro and yen, with both crosses (EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY) at multi-month extremes as recently as Monday, is likely one explanation; markets have been aggressively pricing in this narrative of near-term economic outperformance in the UK amid the country’s comparatively rapid vaccine rollout and continued progress towards reopening.

GBP/USD eases slightly after bullish action in near term

GBPUSD is slowing its momentum after the rise in the Ichimoku cloud, finding crucial support at 1.3670. Also, cable is hovering beneath the bearish crossover within the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The technical indicators are showing positive signals. The RSI is pointing up in the positive area, while the stochastic is entering the overbought region.

