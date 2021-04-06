Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has fallen from around 1.3900 to the mid-1.3800s

GBP/USD slides back to mid-1.3800s amid profit-taking/position adjustment
GBP/USD has slumped back from Asia Pacific levels around the 1.3900 mark and, after hitting lows in the 1.3810s during early European trade, is trading around the 1.3850. That means the pair has incurred losses of about 40 pips or just over 0.3% on the day. GBP is one of the worst-performing G10 currencies on the session, with GBP/USD now trading close to its 21 and 50-day moving averages again.
GBP inexplicably underperforming
There is not much by way of fundamental explanation for Tuesday’s sharp GBP underperformance versus its major counterparts such as USD, EUR and JPY. Profit-taking/position adjustment versus the likes of the euro and yen, with both crosses (EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY) at multi-month extremes as recently as Monday, is likely one explanation; markets have been aggressively pricing in this narrative of near-term economic outperformance in the UK amid the country’s comparatively rapid vaccine rollout and continued progress towards reopening.
GBP/USD eases slightly after bullish action in near term
GBPUSD is slowing its momentum after the rise in the Ichimoku cloud, finding crucial support at 1.3670. Also, cable is hovering beneath the bearish crossover within the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The technical indicators are showing positive signals. The RSI is pointing up in the positive area, while the stochastic is entering the overbought region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs above 1.1800
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, resuming its advance as the safe-haven dollar takes a hit from easing government bond yields.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slides below 1.70%
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD closes in on key $1,745 resistance
XAU/USD continues to push higher following Monday's choppy action. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% on Tuesday. US Dollar Index retreats below 92.50 in the early American session.
Institutional demand mounts as crypto market nears $2 trillion
Bitcoin price successfully defended a key support level on the daily chart and aims for new all-time highs. Ethereum price has established a new all-time high at $2,150 in the past 24 hours.
S&P 500: Profit taking halts record rally, but bulls still in charge
Equity markets reached fresh highs on Monday as Friday's strong employment report filtered through. The Nasdaq continues to make up for lost time as the growth versus value stock debate steps up a gear.