Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has faded in recent trade, with a stronger dollar driving the pair to the low 1.3700s

GBP/USD drops into low 1.3700s as USD flows take over
Early resilience in GBP/USD (the pair was holding above 1.3750 in early European session trade) has faded since the arrival of US market participants and the pair has now slipped into the low-1.3700s. On the session, that means the pair is down by about 0.3% or close to 40 pips.
Technically speaking, things look bearish for cable; after breaking below the 50-day moving average back on 23 March, GBP/USD retested but was unable to break back above this key level of resistance at the start of this week – the classic break and retest! Unsurprisingly then, after it failed to break back above the 50DMA (which currently resides in the 1.3830s), the pair has been on the back foot and short-term bears will be looking for a move back to monthly lows in the 1.3670s.
GBP/USD analysis: Ignores technical levels
GBP/USD
As the rate tested the upper trend line of the channel up, suddenly a decline started at mid-day on Monday. The sharp decline down ignored the support of the 200-hour simple moving average, the support zone below the 1.3820 level and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3780.
Afterwards, short term support and resistance was being provided by the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages. At mid-day on Tuesday, the rate traded between the SMAs.
If the rate passes the support of the 100-hour simple moving average, it could look for support in the 1.3700 mark or the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3686.
