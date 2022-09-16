Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has dropped to its lowest level since the 1980s

GBP/USD outlook: Cable falls to multi-decade lows as downbeat UK data add to negative outlook
Sterling falls further on Friday and breaks below 1.14 mark vs dollar, trading at the lowest levels since 1985 during the European session.
In addition to persisting pressure from strong dollar on expectations for another massive Fed rate hike, pound was driven lower on Friday by much weaker than expected UK retail sales, which dropped by 1.6% in August after 0.4% rise in July and also well below forecasted 0.7% fall. '
August drop is the biggest since December 2021and adds to warnings that the economy is sliding into recession, as consumer spending is getting squeezed more on soaring cost of living. Read more...
GBP/USD has dropped to its lowest level since the 1980s
The British economy has had very turbulent years, including the British pound situation. An exit from the European Union may have undermined the British currency's authority, and then the British economy was hit by the pandemic. The British Isles may have a severe energy crisis and high inflation.
Since the beginning of this year, the British pound has lost over 15% of its value against the US dollar. That makes the GBP the second weakest currency in the world of major currencies, right after the Japanese yen, losing over 19%. Additionally, if the 2014 peak is taken as a reference point, the loss of GBP against USD may be around 30%. Consequently, the market has reached levels that were last seen in 1985. Read more...
GBP/USD: Charts point to a test of the all-time low at 1.0520 – BBH
Sterling is underperforming after weak retail sales data and traded near 1.1350, the lowest since 1985. Economists at BBH note that the GBP/USD pair could plummet to the all-time low at 1.0520.
“Headline sales fell -1.6% MoM vs. -0.5% expected and a revised 0.4% (was 0.3%) in July, while sales ex-auto fuel also fell -1.6% MoM vs. 0.4% in July. As a result, the YoY rates fell to -5.4% and -5.0%, respectively. The data confirm what we all know already, and that is the economy is sliding into recession. How long and how deep this downturn will remain a great source of debate.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.139
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|1.1466
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1634
|Daily SMA50
|1.1884
|Daily SMA100
|1.2118
|Daily SMA200
|1.2713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1556
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1462
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1405
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1498
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.152
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1433
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1338
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1589
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1622
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD climbs above 1.1400 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound from the multi-decade low it touched at 1.1350 earlier in the day and rose above 1.1400. The renewed dollar weakness following the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey fuels the pair's recovery ahead of the weekend.
EUR/USD extends rebound beyond parity
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above parity during the American trading hours on Friday. The greenback stays on the backfoot amid week-end flows and the soft inflation components of the UoM survey, allowing the pair to push higher.
Gold rises toward $1,680 as US yields edge lower
Gold gained traction and turned positive on the day above $1,670 in the American session on Friday. The UOM's Consumer Sentiment Survey showed declines in one-year and five-year inflation expectations, causing US yields to push lower and lifting XAU/USD.
Cardano price eyes a retest of $0.435 as ADA bears take control
Cardano price continues to shed gains after a sweep of the $0.505 resistance level. Continued selling pressure could see ADA drop to the $0.435 support level.
FedEx guidance withdrawal affects UPS, Amazon
FedEx (FDX) stole the headlines on Thursday with its poor quarterly earnings release. What seeped into the sell-off of similar stocks though was the parcel delivery company's withdrawing of full-year guidance.