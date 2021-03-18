Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has dropped back towards 1.3900 as the US dollar strengthens

GBP/USD drops back towards 1.3900 as dollar picks up, BoE rate decision largely ignored

GBP/USD was unable to eclipse the 1.4000 level (which roughly coincides with the highs so far this month) and has since dropped all the way back to the 1.3900 level, meaning Wednesday’s post-dovish FOMC monetary policy decision gains are now all but gone. The move is being driven by a broad strengthening of the US dollar, which is being boosted as US bond yields advance, with GBP an average performer on the day in the context of the G10 performance table (GBP sits close to the middle of the rankings).

On the day, GBP/USD trades about 0.3% or roughly 45 pips lower. With the pair having now rejected the 1.4000 level for the fifth time so far this month, bears will be targeting a move back to the bottom of this month’s range in the low 1.3800s. This area, which also coincides with GBP/USD’s 50-day moving average, ought to offer pretty robust resistance.

GBP/USD analysis: Tests 1.4000 mark

As the rate was declining and testing the support of the previously broken upper trend line of a channel down pattern, the Federal Reserve beat down the USD by making a monetary policy statement. Namely, the supply of the USD was revealed to remain plenty. It eventually resulted in a GBP/USD surge that reached the 1.4000 mark.

The 1.4000 mark provided resistance and the pair declined. During the second half of Thursday's trading, the rate had found support in the 1.3900 level.

