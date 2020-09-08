Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has dropped another 0.86% on Tuesday but found some relief at 1.30

GBP/USD: Selling pressure is mounting on GBP

Sterling is under growing pressure as crunch time approaches in Brexit trade talks. A decisive negative candlestick yesterday (when other major pairs were very neutral still) suggests selling pressure is mounting on GBP. The bullish technical case is also now being broken, as support of a ten week uptrend has been broken. Momentum indicators crossing lower again keeps a corrective near term outlook in place. The unwind on Cable is pulling lower and the breakout support band 1.3185/1.3265 has now been breached.

The GBP/USD sell-off continues but the pair has found some support just ahead of 1.30

The tough talk from the UK keeps coming as on Monday UK PM Boris Johnson stated if a deal is not reached by the middle of October both sides might as well prepare for a "no-deal Brexit". Just today the European Parliament President Sassoli stated he is worried about the lack of progress in the talks. All of this is in the backdrop of the UK potentially breaching international law on some changes to the Northern Ireland legislation.

