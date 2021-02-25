Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has bounced from session lows in the 1.42120s to fresh session highs in the 1.4180s in recent trade

GBP hit pre-Brexit levels: Bull structure intact

The GBP/USD hits pre-Brexit lows but the upside here is still in play. The Pound is trading ina very structured way against the US Dollar. This is why the best market to look for opportunities at these levels and the next leg of the structure might be in play.

GBP/USD bounces to fresh session highs in the 1.4180s

Trade has so far been more rangebound than on Wednesday, though GBP/USD has maintained a positive bias, with the pair bouncing from the bottom of this session’s range in the 1.4120s to fresh session highs in 1.4180s in recent trade. GBP bulls will now be hoping for steady grind back towards this week’s highs set during Wednesday’s Asia Pacific session above the 1.4200 mark. At present, GBP/USD trades just over 0.2% or about 35 pips higher on the day, with GBP sitting somewhere around the middle of the G10 FX performance table on the day and, for once, underperforming its euro counterpart by a wide margin.

