Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has been pushed by the momentum further away from one-month lows touched on Friday

GBP/USD looks for support near 50-SMA; downside risks remain

Despite the weakness in the MACD and the downward direction in the RSI, the area around the 50-day SMA slightly beneath at 1.3769 could provide another opportunity for the bulls to rebuild their strength as they did back in December. If this level holds firm, with the price crossing back above the nearby 1.3960 resistance and the red Tenkan-sen line too, the door would initially open for the 1.4135 barrier, and then for the 1.4235 peak.

Should sellers drive below the 50-day SMA, the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1.3639 could add some footing ahead of the 50% Fibonacci of 1.3455. Another break lower would smash confidence in the medium-term uptrend.

GBP/USD eases from tops, intraday uptick falters near 1.3900 mark

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around 30 pips from daily swing highs near the 1.3900 mark.

The pair gained some positive traction on Tuesday and finally broke out of a consolidative trading range held over the past 36-hours or so. The momentum pushed the GBP/USD pair further away from one-month lows touched on Friday and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar weakness.

