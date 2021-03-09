Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has been pushed by the momentum further away from one-month lows touched on Friday

GBP/USD looks for support near 50-SMA; downside risks remain
Despite the weakness in the MACD and the downward direction in the RSI, the area around the 50-day SMA slightly beneath at 1.3769 could provide another opportunity for the bulls to rebuild their strength as they did back in December. If this level holds firm, with the price crossing back above the nearby 1.3960 resistance and the red Tenkan-sen line too, the door would initially open for the 1.4135 barrier, and then for the 1.4235 peak.
Should sellers drive below the 50-day SMA, the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1.3639 could add some footing ahead of the 50% Fibonacci of 1.3455. Another break lower would smash confidence in the medium-term uptrend.
GBP/USD eases from tops, intraday uptick falters near 1.3900 mark
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around 30 pips from daily swing highs near the 1.3900 mark.
The pair gained some positive traction on Tuesday and finally broke out of a consolidative trading range held over the past 36-hours or so. The momentum pushed the GBP/USD pair further away from one-month lows touched on Friday and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar weakness.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720
The XAU/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early June of 2020 at $1,676 on Monday but reversed its course with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton says EU to give ok to JNJ vaccine within days or hours
EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton says the EU is poised to give approval to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine within the next few days or hours, according to Reuters.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.