Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid US elections uncertainty

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling has reasons to rise, once markets take a break from the elections

Who will be the President of the United States? The long campaign is turning into a long count – and perhaps a recount. At the time of writing, too many states are too close to call, still waiting for the tallying of absentee ballots, and allowing for the arrival of more mail-in ballots.

The world is watching Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and perhaps additional states for an answer – which may take long hours. The longer the uncertainty continues, the better for the safe-haven dollar. The greenback gained ground but is off the highs.

GBP/USD sideways around 1.3000 as US dollar consolidates

The GBP/USD pair is moving sideways around 1.3000 as the US dollar consolidates across the board with traders awaiting the results of the elections that now show candidate Joe Biden as the most likely winner.

Wall Street is rising sharply with the Dow Jones up by 2.63%. Crude oil gains 3.40%. The bold optimism seen in equities is not present at the moment in the currency market. The US dollar presents minor gains versus commodity currencies and also versus its main European rivals.

