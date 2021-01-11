Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has been hit as a function of the stronger USD on Monday

GBP/USD breaks below descending triangle and slips under 1.3500 as USD recovery continues

Shortly after the reopen of Monday FX trade (at 22:00GMT on Sunday), GBP/USD slid below a significant area of resistance in the 1.3530s-1.3540s that had been a solid floor since the start of the year. Downside continued into the European session and by the time US markets opened at 14:30GMT, the pair had slid through its 21-day moving average, which currently resides at 1.34909.

GBP/USD analysis: Could go downwards

As apparent on the chart, the GBP/USD exchange rate breached the descending triangle pattern south and pierces the weekly S1 at 1.3506.

It is likely that some downside potential could continue to prevail in the market within the following trading session. Note that the currency pair could gain support from the weekly S2 at 1.3433.

