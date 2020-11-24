Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has again reversed sharply back from morning highs

GBP/USD analysis: To re-test weekly R2

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate reversed south from the resistance level—the weekly R2 at 1.3402.

It is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market due to the support area formed by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs, as well the weekly R1 in the 1.3290/1.3344 range.

GBP/USD slips back into negative territory, but keeps head above 1.3300 for now

Amid a broad pick up in the US dollar in recent trade, GBP/USD has slipped back from earlier 1.3380 highs into negative territory on the day in recent trade, with the pair currently trading around just under 10 pips or 0.06% lower on the day just above the 1.3300 level.

