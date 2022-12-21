GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers could take action if 1.2100 fails

GBP/USD has struggled to gather bullish momentum and retreated toward the lower limit of its weekly range. 1.2100 aligns as key technical support and additional losses could be witnessed if that level turns into resistance.

On Tuesday, the US Dollar weakened against its major rivals during American trading hours as Wall Street's main indexes managed to stage a rebound after having opened in negative territory. US stock index futures are up between 0.7% and 0.8% early Wednesday. In case major equity indices in the US gather bullish momentum after the opening bell, the US Dollar could come under renewed selling pressure and help GBP/USD turn north. Read more...

GBP/USD hangs near two-and-half-week low, bears flirt with 200-day SMA support

The GBP/USD pair meets with a fresh supply on Wednesday and slides back below the 1.2100 round-figure mark during the mid-European session. The pair is currently placed just a few pips above a two-and-half-week low touched on Tuesday, with bears still awaiting a sustained break below the very important 200-day SMA.

The US Dollar regains positive traction and recovers a part of the previous day's heavy losses, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. As investors digest the Bank of Japan's surprise policy shift, the Fed's hawkish outlook last week assists the greenback to attract fresh buying. It is worth recalling that the US central bank indicated that it will continue to raise interest rates to crush inflation and projected an additional 75 bps lift-off by the end of 2023. Read more...

GBP/USD: Losses to extend toward the low/mid-1.19s below 1.2090 support – Scotiabank

The GBP/USD pair slides to the 1.21 support zone. A break under recent range base support at 1.2090 would open up room for further losses, economists at Scotiabank report.

“Short-term trend momentum has picked up bearishly for the GBP and corrective pressure, following the sustained rise from the Sep extreme low, is building.”

“Near-term downside risk extends to the low/mid 1.19s below support at 1.2090.” Read more...