GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers could take action if 1.2100 fails
GBP/USD has struggled to gather bullish momentum and retreated toward the lower limit of its weekly range. 1.2100 aligns as key technical support and additional losses could be witnessed if that level turns into resistance.
On Tuesday, the US Dollar weakened against its major rivals during American trading hours as Wall Street's main indexes managed to stage a rebound after having opened in negative territory. US stock index futures are up between 0.7% and 0.8% early Wednesday. In case major equity indices in the US gather bullish momentum after the opening bell, the US Dollar could come under renewed selling pressure and help GBP/USD turn north. Read more...
GBP/USD hangs near two-and-half-week low, bears flirt with 200-day SMA support
The GBP/USD pair meets with a fresh supply on Wednesday and slides back below the 1.2100 round-figure mark during the mid-European session. The pair is currently placed just a few pips above a two-and-half-week low touched on Tuesday, with bears still awaiting a sustained break below the very important 200-day SMA.
The US Dollar regains positive traction and recovers a part of the previous day's heavy losses, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. As investors digest the Bank of Japan's surprise policy shift, the Fed's hawkish outlook last week assists the greenback to attract fresh buying. It is worth recalling that the US central bank indicated that it will continue to raise interest rates to crush inflation and projected an additional 75 bps lift-off by the end of 2023. Read more...
GBP/USD: Losses to extend toward the low/mid-1.19s below 1.2090 support – Scotiabank
The GBP/USD pair slides to the 1.21 support zone. A break under recent range base support at 1.2090 would open up room for further losses, economists at Scotiabank report.
“Short-term trend momentum has picked up bearishly for the GBP and corrective pressure, following the sustained rise from the Sep extreme low, is building.”
“Near-term downside risk extends to the low/mid 1.19s below support at 1.2090.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2107
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|1.2174
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2175
|Daily SMA50
|1.1778
|Daily SMA100
|1.1674
|Daily SMA200
|1.2092
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2223
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2085
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2447
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2099
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2023
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1961
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2299
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2375
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
