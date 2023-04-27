Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hangs near daily low, around mid-1.2400s amid fresh USD buying

GBP/USD hangs near daily low, around mid-1.2400s amid fresh USD buying

The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers near the 1.2500 psychological mark during the early North American session and drops to a fresh daily low following the release of the US macro data. Spot prices, however, manage to rebound a few pips in the last hour and now trade with a mild negative bias, around the mid-1.2400s. Read More...
 

GBP/USD remains confined in a range, holds above mid-1.2400s ahead of US GDP

The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed just above mid-1.2400s, nearly unchanged for the day, though the downside seems cushioned amid subdued US Dollar (USD) price action. Read More...
 

GBP/USD: Extra gains look likely above 1.2550 – UOB

GBP/USD could advance on a more sustainable fashion once 1.2550 is cleared, suggest UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2481
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.247
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2434
Daily SMA50 1.223
Daily SMA100 1.2206
Daily SMA200 1.1934
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2516
Previous Daily Low 1.2403
Previous Weekly High 1.2474
Previous Weekly Low 1.2354
Previous Monthly High 1.2424
Previous Monthly Low 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2472
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2446
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.241
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.235
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2297
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2522
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2575
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2635

 

 

