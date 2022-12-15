GBP/USD Forecast: BOE vote split to drive Pound Sterling's reaction
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and dropped toward 1.2300 during the European trading hours on Thursday amid renewed US Dollar strength. The Bank of England (BOE) will announce its interest rate decision and market participants will pay close attention to the vote split in the absence of a press conference.
On Wednesday, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar provided a boost to GBP/USD. Despite the hawkish revisions seen in the Federal Reserve's Summary of Economic Projections, the US Dollar found it difficult to outperform its rivals with market participants remaining hopeful for a policy pivot in 2023. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 73% probability of a 25 basis points Fed rate hike in February. Read more...
GBP/USD hangs near daily low, flirts with 1.2300 after BoE raises interest rate by 50 bps
The GBP/USD pair remains heavily offered through the mid-European session and refreshes the daily low after the Bank of England announced its policy decision on Thursday. Spot prices, however, show some resilience below the 1.2300 mark and quickly recover around 30 pips in the last hour.
As was widely anticipated, the UK central bank raised the interst rate by 50 bps at the end of the December policy meeting. This marked the ninth straight rate hike, though was relatively smaller than November's supersized 75 bps increase amid signs of easing inflationary pressure. Furthermore, a dovish MPC vote spilt, with two members favouring a no change in policy rates, weighs on the British Pound. Read more...
GBP/USD: Beyond 1.2450, next hurdles are located at 1.2610 and 1.2750 – SocGen
GBP/USD touched its highest level since early June near 1.2450 on Wednesday but lost its traction. Economists at Société Générale highlight next resistance levels for the pair.
“Daily MACD has turned flattish highlighting receding upward momentum however a meaningful pullback remains elusive.”
“The 200DMA at 1.2100/1.2050 is an important support; in case this gets violated there could be a risk of a short-term down move.”
“Beyond 1.2450, next potential hurdles are located at the upper limit of a multi month channel at 1.2610 and 1.2750.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2303
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0120
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.97
|Today daily open
|1.2423
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2115
|Daily SMA50
|1.169
|Daily SMA100
|1.1675
|Daily SMA200
|1.2109
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2447
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2342
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2345
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2382
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2361
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.257
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
