GBP/USD Forecast: BOE vote split to drive Pound Sterling's reaction

GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and dropped toward 1.2300 during the European trading hours on Thursday amid renewed US Dollar strength. The Bank of England (BOE) will announce its interest rate decision and market participants will pay close attention to the vote split in the absence of a press conference.

On Wednesday, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar provided a boost to GBP/USD. Despite the hawkish revisions seen in the Federal Reserve's Summary of Economic Projections, the US Dollar found it difficult to outperform its rivals with market participants remaining hopeful for a policy pivot in 2023. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 73% probability of a 25 basis points Fed rate hike in February. Read more...

GBP/USD hangs near daily low, flirts with 1.2300 after BoE raises interest rate by 50 bps

The GBP/USD pair remains heavily offered through the mid-European session and refreshes the daily low after the Bank of England announced its policy decision on Thursday. Spot prices, however, show some resilience below the 1.2300 mark and quickly recover around 30 pips in the last hour.

As was widely anticipated, the UK central bank raised the interst rate by 50 bps at the end of the December policy meeting. This marked the ninth straight rate hike, though was relatively smaller than November's supersized 75 bps increase amid signs of easing inflationary pressure. Furthermore, a dovish MPC vote spilt, with two members favouring a no change in policy rates, weighs on the British Pound. Read more...

GBP/USD: Beyond 1.2450, next hurdles are located at 1.2610 and 1.2750 – SocGen

GBP/USD touched its highest level since early June near 1.2450 on Wednesday but lost its traction. Economists at Société Générale highlight next resistance levels for the pair.

“Daily MACD has turned flattish highlighting receding upward momentum however a meaningful pullback remains elusive.”

“The 200DMA at 1.2100/1.2050 is an important support; in case this gets violated there could be a risk of a short-term down move.”

“Beyond 1.2450, next potential hurdles are located at the upper limit of a multi month channel at 1.2610 and 1.2750.” Read more...