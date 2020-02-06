Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hangs around near weekly lows, just above mid-1.2900s

GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pound struggles near multi-week lows, trades sub-1.3000 figure
After the October and December bullish runs, the pound is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD is under selling pressure in the lower end of its recent range. Bears want a break below the 1.2938 support to reach the 1.2900 figure and the 1.2829 level. Resistance is seen at the 1.2972 level and 1.3000 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Read more...
GBP/USD hangs around near weekly lows, just above mid-1.2900s
The GBP/USD pair edged lower through the mid-European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-1.2900s.
Following a brief consolidation through the early part of Thursday's trading action, the pair met with some fresh supply and turned lower for the second consecutive session – also marking its third day of a negative move in the previous four.
Brexit concerns continue to weigh on the pound
Market fears that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period later this year continued undermining the British pound and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some downward pressure on the major. Read more...
GBP/USD Outlook: Fresh weakness emerges after two-day consolidation and turns focus towards key support zone
Cable returned to red and shifts near-term focus lower after directionless consolidative action in past two days (two daily candles with long shadows on both sides).
Fresh weakness eyes Tuesday's low (1.2941) and key support zone at 1.2919/04 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1958/1.3514, reinforced by rising 20WMA/23 Dec low), break of which would generate strong bearish signal for extension of pullback from 1.3514 (2019 high) that would also hurt longs established after UK election. Read more...
