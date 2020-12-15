Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD handing by a Brexit’s thread

GBP/USD flat-lines in the 1.3320s awaiting further Brexit news

GBP/USD has been flatlining around the 1.3320-1.3330 area in recent trade, amid a lack of fresh catalysts regarding Brexit or otherwise to drive the price action. The currency closed Monday FX trade with gains of around 110 pips or 0.8%, helped by hopes that a Brexit deal might still be possible after the EU and UK decided to continue talks after Sunday’s “deadline”.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3338 Today Daily Change 0.0012 Today Daily Change % 0.09 Today daily open 1.3326 Trends Daily SMA20 1.334 Daily SMA50 1.3157 Daily SMA100 1.3097 Daily SMA200 1.2753 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3446 Previous Daily Low 1.3225 Previous Weekly High 1.3478 Previous Weekly Low 1.3134 Previous Monthly High 1.3398 Previous Monthly Low 1.2854 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3361 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3309 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3219 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3112 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2998 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.344 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3553 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3661

GBP/USD Forecast: Handing by a Brexit’s thread

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3445 this Monday, gapping higher at the weekly opening on news indicating that the UK and the EU decided to extend negotiations into this week. Comments from EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier further fueled the pound’s rally, as despite noting that they are still far apart of fisheries, he believes that they could still reach a deal in the coming days.

