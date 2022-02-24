Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hammered down to sub-1.3400 levels

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound to suffer losses if 1.3440 support fails on risk-aversion
GBP/USD has fallen sharply in the early European session on Thursday as investors have started to seek refuge following Russia's decision to launch an attack against Ukraine. GBP/USD is likely to stay on the back foot amid escalating tensions and additional losses could be witnessed if the pair falls below 1.3440.
Reflecting the intense flight-to-safety, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is falling more than 2% on a daily basis and US stocks futures indexes are down between 1.9% and 2.3%. The UK is yet to release an official response to Russian aggression and the EU is reportedly preparing the "harshest package of sanctions ever implanted." Read more...
GBP/USD hammered down to sub-1.3400 levels after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The GBP/USD pair added to its heavy intraday losses and tumbled to a fresh monthly low, below the 1.3400 mark during the mid-European session.
Following the recent repeated failures ahead of mid-1.3600s, the GBP/USD pair witnessed aggressive selling on Thursday and finally broke down of a more than three-week-old trading range. Investors dumped riskier assets and rushed to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine. This, in turn, provided a strong boost to the US dollar and exerted heavy downward pressure on the major. Read more...
GBP/USD to sink towards January low of 1.3358 after losing 1.3455 support – SocGen
GBP/USD is falling for the third straight day. The pair has just broken below the 1.3455 support, which opens the door to additional losses towards the January low of 1.3358, economists at Société Générale report.
“GBP/USD is dipping towards the daily Ichimoku cloud at 1.3455. If this gets violated, there would be a risk of further pullback towards January low of 1.3358.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3416
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0128
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.95
|Today daily open
|1.3544
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3538
|Daily SMA50
|1.3516
|Daily SMA100
|1.3506
|Daily SMA200
|1.3681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3621
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3536
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3568
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3588
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3513
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3482
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3428
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3598
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3652
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3683
