Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Green light to sterling on 20-and 50-EMA bull cross

GBPUSD was consolidating on Wednesday, as markets reacted to news that the Bank of England was set to continue buying gilts. The bank was set to start selling U.K. Bonds (gilts) next week, after deciding to stop QE, however they have opted to alter course. Today’s move comes as the British Pound fell to a record low versus the U.S. Dollar, as a result of recent government led tax cuts. Read more...

GBP/USD ended up posting modest gains on Tuesday but lost its recovery momentum early Wednesday . As markets assess the latest announcement from the Bank of England (BoE), the pair stays near 1.0700 but investors are likely to continue to find it highly risky to bet on a steady rebound in the British pound. Commenting on the recent market developments, "it's hard not to draw the conclusion that we will need significant monetary policy response," Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Pill said late Tuesday. Pill further noted that they will not be selling gilts into a dysfunctional market but these remarks did little to nothing to help the sterling find demand. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves around the immediate hurdle of 1.0900 in the early Asian session . Earlier, the cable displayed a perpendicular upside move after sensing a responsive buying action from 1.0540. The asset is aiming to refresh its weekly high above 1.0931 as risk sentiment has turned positive. On an hourly scale, the cable has poked the demand zone placed in a narrow range of 1.0905-1.0931. The asset is not displaying signs of exhaustion after a juggernaut rally but is preparing for an upside break ahead as investors are pouring funds amid the establishment of an upside bias. Read more...

