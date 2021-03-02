Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD grasps for support near 20-SMA [Video]

GBP/USD Forecast: Why bears set to remain in control for at least one more day
Turnaround Tuesday – the relief rally on Monday has proven short-lived as the gloom returns to markets, and that is boosting the safe-haven dollar. The trigger came from a Chinese regulator who labeled foreign markets as a "bubble," but the greenback is mostly benefiting from elevated US yields.
Returns on ten-year Treasuries have been hovering around 1.40% and they make the world's reserve currency more attractive. The reason that investors continue to shy away from US debt stems mostly from the Federal Reserve's Lassiez Faire approach – it is more worried about ten million unemployed Americans than about prospects for inflation. The latest to this message was Thomas Barkin, President of the Richmond branch of the Federal Reserve. Read more...
GBP/USD grasps for support near 20-SMA [Video]
GBPUSD is marking the fourth day of declines near the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) which could be a make-or-break point in the coming sessions given the upside reversals around that line during the past three months. The 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.2674 – 1.4235 up leg is in the same position at 1.3867, giving more importance to the region and therefore suggesting that any violation here could see another negative extension. Read more...
Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3929.. Cable swung wildly in volatile Mon's session. Price initially recovered to 1.3999 in Asia n fell to 1.3928 Europe b4 rebounding to 1.3978 after upbeat UK PMI n later 'ratcheted' lower to 1.3905 in NY session.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Read more...
