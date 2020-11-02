Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD going towards the D L5

GBP/USD Outlook: Break below 1.2880-70 to pave the way for further weakness

The GBP/USD pair gained some positive traction on Friday and moved away from two-week lows touched in the previous session. In the absence of any negative Brexit headlines, a mildly softer tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as a key factor driving the pair higher. The greenback was pressured by the uncertainty about the actual outcome of the US presidential election. However, concerns about the potential economic fallout from the ever-increasing coronavirus cases helped limit the USD downfall and capped the upside for the major.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its uptick and remained capped below the key 1.3000 psychological mark. The pair finally settled around 35-40 pips off daily swing highs and opened with a modest bearish gap on the first day of a new trading week on the back of the second national lockdown in the UK. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a lockdown across England until December 2 to curb the second wave of COVID-19 infections. A senior cabinet member said on Sunday the lockdown could be extended, which, in turn, took its toll on the British pound. Read more...

GBP/USD going towards the D L5

The GBP/USD is in downtrend and we can expect a further continuation down if 1.2860 fails.

A retracement up to 78.88.6 fib is where the POC zone is. D H3 camarilla pivot adds to the confluence. We should see a rejection down towards the D L3. Below D L4 -1.2879, next is 1.2860. The final target is 1.2822. The pair is strongly bearish and only a move above 1.2984 will negate this scenario. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Double-bottom at risk as lockdown likely to outweigh Brexit hopes

Is France ready to fry fewer fish? Reports about progress on the sensitive issues of fisheries – perhaps due to a compromise from Paris – has been holding the pound from falling. However, this temporary reprieve may fizzle out.

First, EU and UK negotiators have had their bouts of optimism but these were often followed by reports of disagreements and occasionally break up in the talks. Yet even if a deal between Brussels and London are near, sterling grapples with other issues. Read more...