Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD GBP/USD bulls attempting to break into stongly bullish territories

Cable keeps positive tone at the start of the week following strong rally in past two weeks (3.1%) but bulls face headwinds from falling weekly Tenkan-sen (1.2661) which capped recovery last Friday and continues to limit the action today. Today’s narrow range generates initial signs of stall as overbought stochastic on overall bullishly-aligned daily studies suggests bears may pause here for consolidation. Read more...

GBP/USD bullish – there are three reasons that point to further gains and positive technicals. First, the Bank of England may have to raise rates to a higher level and at a faster pace. Why? The British government has announced a substantial stimulus package to mitigate the cost-of-living crisis. It is handing out money to the neediest households. The move came one day after a report showed a "failure of leadership" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team in relation to parties at 10 Downing Street. Read more...

At 1.2655, GBP/USD is 0.18% higher having risen from a low of 1.2616 to score a high of 1.2660 so far on the day . It is a holiday-shortened week and Monday's ranges are narrow making for a slow start to the week for G10 FX. That being said, risk assets remain in demand as investors continue to cheer the gradual easing of the lockdown in China. Additionally, the pricing of a Fed pause allows interest to return to FX carry trades which is weighing on the greenback and enabling the pound to move higher. USD has dipped in reflection of speculation that the Fed may take a pause in its rate hiking cycle in September. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.