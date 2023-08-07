Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gathers momentum on mixed US labor market data

GBP/USD gathers momentum on mixed US labor market data, BoE last week hike

The Pound Sterling (GBP) registered modest gains on Monday, following a mixed US jobs report, while the Bank of England (BoE) decided to hike rates to a 15-year high. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2769 after hitting a daily low of 1.2712. Read More...

GBP/USD Hourly chart

Pound Sterling bounces back as more interest rate hikes seem warranted

The Pound Sterling (GBP) senses an intermediate cushion after a sell-off move from the crucial resistance of 1.2800 as higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) started deepening recession fears. Earlier, the GBP/USD pair drops significantly as higher interest rates are threatening the United Kingdom’s economic outlook. The UK’s strong labor market is loosening its resilience as firms slow down their hiring process amid bleak economic prospects. Read More...
 
 

GBP/USD: Still scope for further downside – UOB

GBP/USD still risks a potential drop to the 1.2580 region in the short-term horizon, note Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2784
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 1.275
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2894
Daily SMA50 1.2736
Daily SMA100 1.2585
Daily SMA200 1.2317
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2792
Previous Daily Low 1.269
Previous Weekly High 1.2873
Previous Weekly Low 1.2621
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2753
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2729
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2641
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2593
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2798
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2847
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2901

 

 

 
