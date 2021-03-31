Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains positive traction on Wednesday assisted by a combination of factors

GBP/USD: Lower as predicted to strong support at 1.3710/1.3690
GBP/USD – EUR/GBP
GBPUSD we wrote: We are in a 1 month a bear trend & with yesterday’s negative candle this pattern looks likely to continue pushing prices lower.
The pair collapsed as predicted hitting all targets as far as strong support at 1.3710/1.3690. Guess what? We bottomed exactly here.
EURGBP holding first resistance at 8565/75.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases from tops, still well bid above 100-hour SMA
Having defended the 1.3700 mark in the previous session, the GBP/USD pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and snapped two consecutive days of the losing streak.
The British pound got a modest lift following the release of better-than-expected UK GDP growth figures for the fourth quarter of 2020. Apart from this, a modest US dollar pullback from multi-month tops provided an additional boost to the GBP/USD pair.
