Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains have stalled at 1.3300

The GBP/USD is still far off from another reversal

The cable remains on its ascending course in spite of, or perhaps precisely because of, all of the recent developments. The BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine news coupled with Moderna's promising performance have reinvigorated investors' enthusiasm. Markets are riding high at present because investors believe that such a game-changing vaccine would allow global economic activity to reach pre-pandemic levels swiftly.

GBP/USD just off 1.3300 session highs, remains underpinned by Brexit hope

Recent GBP strength which has seen GBP/USD lows this week in the 1.3160s to current levels close to 1.3300, has been spurred in large part by growing hopes that the EU and UK will be able to reach an agreement on their future trading relationship in the coming days/weeks.

