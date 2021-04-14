Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gained traction for the third straight day, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move

GBP/USD retreats from one-week tops, up little around 1.3755-60 region
The GBP/USD pair retreated around 50 pips from daily tops and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of its daily trading range, just above mid-1.3700s.
The pair prolonged this week's rebound from the 100-day SMA support near the 1.3670-65 region and gained traction for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. The momentum pushed the GBP/USD pair to one-week tops and was exclusively sponsored by sustained US dollar selling through the first half of the trading action.
Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the 1.3800 round-figure mark. As investors digested Tuesday's rather unimpressive US CPI report, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the USD to rebound from three-week lows and prompted some selling around the GBP/USD pair.
GBP/USD analysis: Reaches 1.3800 mark
GBP/USD
The GBP/USD currency exchange rate broke the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point, the 200-hour simple moving average and the resistance zone of the recent April high levels. It resulted in the rate testing the resistance of the 1.3800 mark.
On Wednesday, the rate had bounced off the 1.3800 level and was heading to the support of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages. Note that the 200-hour SMA and the weekly simple pivot point did not provide support for longer than one hour.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
