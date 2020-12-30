Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gained strong follow-through traction for the second straight session on Wednesday

GBP/USD Forecast: Parliament votes post-Brexit deal, AstraZeneca vaccine approved

The GBP/USD pair is slowly by steadily advancing towards this year’s high at 1.3624, as speculative interest keeps selling the greenback. News that the US Congress delayed the discussion on increasing coronavirus relief’s direct payments hit the American currency. In the UK, Parliament is set to discuss and vote on the post-Brexit deal with the EU, which is expected to pass without too much noise.

Read more...

GBP/USD holds steady near weekly tops, awaits UK Parliament vote on Brexit deal

The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit seemed struggling to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3600 mark.

The pair added to the previous day's positive move and continued scaling higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The momentum was sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar, which tumbled to fresh multi-year lows amid the prevalent risk-on environment.

Read more...