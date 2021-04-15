Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday

GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.3800 mark, unaffected by upbeat US macro releases
The GBP/USD pair held on to its intraday gains, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and remained capped below the 1.3800 mark post-US macro releases.
The pair built on this week's goodish rebound from the 100-day SMA support, around the 1.3670-65 region and gained some positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. However, a modest US dollar rebound from four-week lows kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair.
The intraday USD uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and remained capped amid the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. Even the incoming positive economic data failed to impress the USD bulls as investors seem convinced that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period.
GBP/USD analysis: Should get squeezed in
GBP/USD
Since Wednesday's early trading hours, the GBP/USD has fluctuated between the 1.3800 mark and the 55-hour simple moving average, which had been pushing the rate up. The situation was expected to end with a squeeze in between the two mentioned levels.
In the case of the 55-hour simple moving average pushing the rate through the resistance of the 1.3800 mark, the pair would reach for the weekly R1 simple pivot point at the 1.3861 level.
