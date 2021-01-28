Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD further slides is expected

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 10-day SMA post-Powell speech

GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700, at 1.3695 now, while trying to keep the latest corrective pullback. In doing so, the quote stays above 10-day SMA, amid strong RSI conditions, during the early Asian trading session on Thursday. The quote refreshed the 32-month peak the previous day before declining to 1.3659 on broad US dollar strength.

GBP/USD Forecast: Under mild-pressure, corrective decline may continue

The GBP/USD pair has reached a higher high for the year at 1.3758 early London, to finally give up to risk aversion. The pair fell to 1.3658 as investors rushed into the safe-haven dollar at the beginning of the US session, to later bounce towards the current 1.3700 area. The UK didn’t publish macroeconomic data, but UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted a way out of the current lockdown, as he expected to report in the next few weeks, “how to exit pandemic," adding that a perpetual lockdown is not the answer. He added that the government hopes to reopen schools by March 8.

