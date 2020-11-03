Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fresh rebound needs to clear 1.30 zone to sideline bears

GBP/USD Analysis: Steadies above 1.2900 as investors await the outcome of US elections
The British pound kicked off the new week on a downbeat note and was pressured by the imposition of the second nationwide lockdown in the UK. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced the month-long restrictions across England until December 2 to curb the alarming pace of growth in new COVID-19 cases. The new measures added to the market worries about the potential economic fallout and might have increased pressure on the Bank of England to deliver more aggressive stimulus at this week's policy meeting. This, in turn, took its toll on the sterling and prompted some fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair.
On the other hand, the US dollar continued attracting some haven flows and further contributed to the pair's intraday slide to the lowest level since October 7. However, a combination of factors extended some support to the major and helped limit deeper losses. The continuation of intensive Brexit talks was seen as a sign that both sides are still pushing to seal a new partnership agreement before the end of the UK's transition period at the end of this year. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Fresh rebound needs to clear 1.30 zone to sideline bears
Fresh risk appetite lifts cable in European session on Tuesday, as bears showed signs of stall on Monday’s long-tailed Doji and bear-trap under rising 100DMA.
Fresh recovery cracks barriers at 1.2978/84 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.3177/1.2855 / 20DMA) which guard psychological 1.30 resistance (also daily cloud top and 55 DMA).
Good offers at this zone may limit recovery, as daily cloud is thickening and increasing pressure and momentum remains in negative territory on daily chart.
Caution on break here that would generate initial reversal signal.
Investors await results from US elections and eye BOE and Fed’s policy meetings on Thursday, to get fresh signals. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Can sterling surge above critical confluence? Trump, Biden hold the keys
Make America Great Again Again? Not so fast. It is Election Day and President Donald Trump is facing defeat according to the recent polls. However, while rival Joe Biden's lead is significant in national polls, several critical states are closer.
Markets want to see a decisive election result, preferably giving Biden in the White House and Democrats control of the Senate – critical for passing a generous stimulus bill. That would send the safe-haven dollar plunging and GBP/USD higher. Read more...
